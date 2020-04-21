    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rajamouli: The Talk Of The Town Movie Parasite Bored Me And I Slept Halfway Through It!

      By
      |

      Looks like ace director SS Rajamouli is not here to stop. He grabbed all the attention of the people with his recent announcement of his next project with Mahesh Babu and the chore challenge he accepted amid the lockdown. Well, Rajamouli has yet again made it to the headlines, this time, for highly criticizing the 2020 Oscar-winning movie, Parasite. Talking to a television news channel, he revealed that the Korean black comedy thriller bored him while watching and that he slept halfway through it. His comment has become a topic of discussion on social media, especially on Twitter. While some supported the director's view, others slammed him for his 'frank' review, saying that being a director himself, he should have neither appreciated nor criticized the creative work of others.

      Rajamouli

      Parasite, directed by Boon Joon-Ho, has a story revolving around wealth disparity. The movie, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video had won this year's Oscar Award in various categories- Best Foreign Film, Best Director, Best Film and Best Original Screenplay. It also won the Palme d' Or at Cannes Film Festival.

      Talking about SS Rajamouli's project, the director is now more focused on period drama RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The movie will also feature Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, RRR will have a Makar Sankranti release on January 8, 2021. Set in 1920s pre-independent India, the completely fictional story is based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

      SS Rajamouli Comes In Front Of The Camera For Arjun Ready Director! Watch The Video Here!

      Read more about: ss rajamouli parasite
      Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 11:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 21, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X