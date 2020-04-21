Rajamouli: The Talk Of The Town Movie Parasite Bored Me And I Slept Halfway Through It!

Looks like ace director SS Rajamouli is not here to stop. He grabbed all the attention of the people with his recent announcement of his next project with Mahesh Babu and the chore challenge he accepted amid the lockdown. Well, Rajamouli has yet again made it to the headlines, this time, for highly criticizing the 2020 Oscar-winning movie, Parasite. Talking to a television news channel, he revealed that the Korean black comedy thriller bored him while watching and that he slept halfway through it. His comment has become a topic of discussion on social media, especially on Twitter. While some supported the director's view, others slammed him for his 'frank' review, saying that being a director himself, he should have neither appreciated nor criticized the creative work of others.

Parasite, directed by Boon Joon-Ho, has a story revolving around wealth disparity. The movie, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video had won this year's Oscar Award in various categories- Best Foreign Film, Best Director, Best Film and Best Original Screenplay. It also won the Palme d' Or at Cannes Film Festival.

Talking about SS Rajamouli's project, the director is now more focused on period drama RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The movie will also feature Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, RRR will have a Makar Sankranti release on January 8, 2021. Set in 1920s pre-independent India, the completely fictional story is based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

SS Rajamouli Comes In Front Of The Camera For Arjun Ready Director! Watch The Video Here!