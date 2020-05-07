Rakul Preet Singh Is Holding THIS In The Viral Video And It’s Not A Wine Bottle

Rakul Preet Singh found herself in trouble as a video of hers went viral amid the lockdown. Recently, a clip of the actress wearing a mask and carrying a small bottle has surfaced on the internet. Unfortunately, the clip went viral when pictures of people standing in long queues to buy alcohol were ruling the internet. Without giving a proper reality check, a few YouTube channels identified the actress and claimed that she bought alcohol from a liquor shop in Mumbai's Bandra.

Well, the truth is, Rakul was spotted near a medical shop and was carrying a syrup bottle and not wine. The channels mistook the actress even when the shop displayed a medical hoarding. The netizens were surprised by the viral video with many misinterpreting that Rakul was eagerly waiting for wine shops to open just like one section of people.

Interestingly, the shocking incident comes when Tollywood is fighting against fake news.

Rakul Preet Singh, who is currently staying in Mumbai has been sharing fitness videos on her social media handles amid the lockdown. She has been posting videos of her daily routine in order to motivate fans and followers. Rakul is also seen sharing pictures of her experiments in the kitchen these days. Her recent recipe on banana chocolate oatmeal cookies was appreciated by the netizens.

Talking about her films, the actress kick-started with the 2014 Bollywood film Yaariyan. She was recently seen in Akkineni Nagarjuna starrer romantic thriller Manmadhudu 2. The much-hyped movie was unsuccessful in impressing the audience and eventually turned out to be a disaster at the theatres. Rakul is currently doing a handful of films in Kollywood and Bollywood. She will next be seen in Nithiin's Check, which will also have the wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier.

