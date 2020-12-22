    For Quick Alerts
      Rakul Preet Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says ‘I Am Feeling Fine’

      Rakul Preet Singh recently tested positive for COVID-19. The actress shared the news on her Instagram handle.

      Rakul Preet Singh

      In a note, she said, "I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon. Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thankyou and Please stay safe."

      After her Instagram post, fans started pouring messages in the comments section for her speedy recovery. A few days ago, she had asked fans to take part in an online blood donation campaign.

      The actress had tweeted, "@BloodDonorsIn ,largest online blood donation network in the world is doing a great deed by saving over 2500 lives every year.But the pandemic has raised the number of daily requests by 200% so plz join,spread the word and do donate #TogetherWeCan."

      On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Chandrasekhar Yeleti's directorial venture Check, opposite Nithiin. She is also a part of Tamil projects like Ayalaan and Indian 2 starring Sivakarthikeyan and Kamal Haasan respectively. Notably, Rakul Preet will be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Ajay Devgn-starrer MayDay. Apart from that, the actress will be seen in Attack and an untitled film with Arjun Kapoor.

