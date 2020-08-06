Rakul Preet Singh To Essay The Role Of Karnam Malleswari In Her Biopic?

Looks like south diva Rakul Preet Singh is leaving no stone unturned to make a tremendous comeback to Tollywood. The actress was last seen in Manmadhudu 2 alongside Nagarjuna Akkineni, which unfortunately didn't impress the audience as expected.

Well now, the actress who is currently at home amid the COVID-19 lockdown, is hearing narrations from several directors and is said to be choosing scripts after detailed examination. If the ongoing speculations are anything to go by, Rakul has nodded a yes to Karnam Malleswari biopic. Yes, you read that right!

As per reports, the role of the Olympic weightlifting medalist, which was earlier rumoured to be bestowed to Nithya Menen and Taapsee Pannu has now been given to the Sarrainodu actress. It is said that Rakul was highly impressed with the storyline narrated to her and eventually nodded a yes to the director of the biopic Sanjana Reddy. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same from the actress or the makers' side, and hence we will have to wait and watch to know if it's real or just another rumour.

Karnam Malleswari biopic is bankrolled by Kona Film Corporation and has dialogues penned by Kona Venkat. Earlier, the makers of the film revealed that the movie will not only focus on Karnam Malleswari winning the medal for India or being honoured with the Padma Shri. They were quoted as saying, "This is about her life journey and how she should have got better recognition. The film will give an insight into her life beyond what you could get from the internet."

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Tamil sci-fi thriller Ayalaan featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. She is also a part of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 helmed by S Shankar. The actress has a good number of Bollywood films too like action-thriller Attack with John Abraham, Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra and Kaashivie Nair's yet-to-be-titled movie with Arjun Kapoor.

