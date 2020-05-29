Rakul Preet Singh To Raise The Oomph With An Item Song In Jr NTR-Ram Charan’s RRR

South diva Rakul Preet Singh, who was last seen in the 2019 Telugu film Manmadhudu 2, is all set to flaunt her killer moves in an item song for RRR. Yes, you read that right! As per reports, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus will have a dance number by the actress. Interestingly, the south hottie, who is currently busy with a bunch of projects in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil, has earlier worked with the lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Rakul has teamed up with Jr NTR for the 2016 film Nannaku Prematho, while with the Mega Power Star, she has worked in 2 back-to-back films, Bruce Lee- The Fighter (2015) and Dhruva (2016). Well, we can't wait to see her shake a leg with the two big stars of Tollywood in the highly anticipated movie. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Taking a look at her other projects, Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Nithiin's Check, which will also have the wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier. The yet-to-be-titled film is helmed by Chandra Shekhar Yeleti. The south diva is also a part of Bollywood films Attack, Chale Chalo, and Thank God. Attack directed by Lakshya Raj will also feature John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. Helmed by Kaashvie Nair, Chale Chalo will have Arjun Kapoor as the lead actor. Touted to be a comedy flick, Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar is currently in the pre-production stage. The movie produced under T Series and Ajay Devgn Films will feature Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra.

Coming back to RRR, the movie will soon resume its shoot as the government has granted permission for the same, and has ordered to follow health guidelines and safety norms on the sets during the shoot. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, the movie will also feature Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles. The period action film is slated to hit the theatres on January 8, 2021.

RRR Postponed Again? Here's What Producer Dannaya Has To Say!

SS Rajamouli Refuses To Talk About RRR! Read To Know Why