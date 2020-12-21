Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s RRR Intros To Allu Arjun’s Butta Bomma, Tollywood Videos That Ruled The Internet In 2020

For Tollywood, the year 2020 began with some massive releases. Films like Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Nithiin's Bheeshma made it big at the theatres, by drawing huge attention of the audience and eventually garnering record collections.

Though many other promising films including Vakeel Saab, RRR and Acharya were slated to hit the theatres this year, the makers were seen postponing their respective projects for an indefinite period, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

After the sudden break of almost 7 months due to the pandemic, the cast and crew of several Tollywood films have resumed shooting for their respective projects, which indeed has excited the fans. In order to keep up the excitement of their fans, a few makers were also seen dropping updates and videos of their films, which in fact was a breath of fresh air for the eagerly awaiting audience.

Well, as we gear up to welcome the new year on a safe and positive note, let us check out a few video updates of Tollywood films that garnered huge appreciation from the netizens in 2020.

'Butta Bomma' - Ala Vakunthapurramuloo

'Butta Bomma' from the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo featuring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde released on February 25, 2020 continues its record-breaking spree. The peppy number from the action-drama has so far garnered 479M+ views and 3.1M + likes on YouTube.

The video song that released a month after the release of the Trivikram Srinivas directorial, garnered huge love from the audience especially for the actors' stylish yet effortless dance moves. Crooned by Bollywood's heartthrob Armaan Malik, the song is composed by Thaman S.

Beats Of Radhe Shyam

The breathtaking video with the theme of romance and soothing music from the Prabhas-Pooja Hegde starrer left the netizens in awe upon its release. The video titled Beats of Radhe Shyam also revealed the inclusion of talented music director Justin Prabhakaran. The video released on YouTube on October 23, 2020 has received 8.5M+ views and 354K+ likes so far. Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Jr NTR's Intro In RRR

In the intro video released on October 22, 2020, Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem was seen in a never-seen-before avatar as he looked untamed and fearless. Tarak, who is playing the role of legendary freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in the SS Rajamouli directorial, also flaunted his bulked-up body which made the fans go gaga over him. The highly anticipated video released by Jr NTR's co-star Ram Charan, has garnered 35M+ views and 1.2M+ likes on YouTube so far.

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Motion Poster

The motion poster unveiled on Mahesh Babu's 45th birthday (August 9, 2020) marked the first update of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Though nothing much was revealed in the 44-second video, the captivating background music and the theme hinted with a one rupee coin, raised the expectations of the Superstar's fans and followers. The video on YouTube has acquired 198K+ likes and 4.4M+ views till now.

Ram Charan's Intro Video From RRR

In the intro video released on the occasion of Ram Charan's 35th birthday on March 27, 2020, the Mega Power Star looked fierce as legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. The actor in the new avatar looked magnificent as he flaunted a moustache, chiseled body and pulled off some amazing stunts in the video.

The video has so far garnered 36M+ views and 836K+ likes on the video streaming platform, YouTube.

