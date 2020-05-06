Ram Charan Keeps Script Narrations On Hold, Gives Priority To Family Amid Lockdown!

Ram Charan is in family man mode, sharing glimpses on social media, and the netizens are loving it. His recent video with his grandmother, wherein he learns to make fresh butter was way too cute to miss. Well, him sharing beautiful memories from the dust-caked albums and spending quality time with his family, is the proof that the actor is completely loving the quarantine period amid the lockdown. As per rumours, the Mega Power Star is in no mood to decide his next after RRR and Acharya. It is said that he has been approached by directors like Vamsi Paidipally, but the actor is not ready to respond. Sources also say that Ram Charan has asked all the directors, who are planning to narrate stories, to wait until the lockdown ends, citing his films' release date.

Mega Power Star was working on SS Rajamouli's RRR which will now resume the shoot once the lockdown is lifted. Though the makers of the film had revealed that the movie will release on January 8, 2021, it is rumoured that the epic drama has been postponed to June 21, 2021, owing to the ongoing pandemic. The RRR team is yet to confirm the news about the postponement. It is reported that 80% of the shoot has been completed so far and the cast will resume the Pune shoot, once everything goes back to normal.

Ram Charan is also a part of Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. The actor will appear in an extended cameo in the action thriller. Megastar Chiranjeevi will essay a double role in the movie bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Productions. For now, Acharya has wrapped up 40 percent of its shoot so far and is expected to hit the screens on Sankranti 2021.

