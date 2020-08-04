Ram Charan’s Dance Video With Niece Navishka On Baby Shark Song Takes The Internet By Storm!

The Konidela family is indeed one of the best families of the industry that is the perfect example of togetherness and eternal bond. Post his entry in social media, Chiranjeevi has never failed to share the best moments from his life with his fans and followers. With the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, Ram Charan too has proved with several videos that he is also following the path of his father by being a complete family man.

Well today, the actor took to his social media handle to share a video with his niece Navishka which has now gone viral. Encouraging the toddler to dance on the popular nursery rhyme 'Baby Shark', the Mega Power Star can be seen shaking a leg with the little bundle of joy. The duo can be seen glueing to the Television screen as they try to dance it out with appealing dance steps.

Check Out The Video Here!

The adorable video has been captioned, "Dance off with this darling #Navishka." Navishka is Ram Charan's sister Srija's daughter.

On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) alongside Jr NTR and Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The epic-drama will also feature south star Shriya Saran in a cameo role. Directed by ace-filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on January 8, 2021, as a Sankranti release. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, the shoot of the movie has been halted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. RRR's shoot has been reportedly postponed for an indefinite period, as Rajamouli has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Ram Charan will also be a part of Koratala Siva's Acharya starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The movie touted to be an action-thriller will have Mega Power Star essaying an extended cameo for around 30 minutes. Bankrolled by Konidela Productions, the movie will also feature Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood.

