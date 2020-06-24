Ram Charan Stuck Between RRR & Acharya; Which Movie Will The Mega Power Star Shoot First?

RRR Trial Shoot Cancelled

Post the decision, team RRR spearheaded by the ace filmmaker were planning to go for a trial shoot. But things went downhill as COVID-19 cases increased in Hyderabad, making them cancel the shoot. As per reports, team RRR has now decided to start shooting from July if the condition gets back to normal. On the other hand, makers of Acharya are also eyeing to schedule shoot for next month.

Ram Charan In Trouble?

With both the films gearing up to shoot from July, Ram Charan will probably have a tough time concentrating on the two films together. It is to be noted that RRR is a much-ambitious project of Rajamouli with a huge star cast. On the other hand, Acharya is a highly-anticipated project starring his dearest father, Chiranjeevi. For the unversed, earlier Rajamouli had gone against the agreement of RRR only for Charan, according to which no actor is allowed to shoot for any other film unless and until the film shoot comes to an end. Well, we will have to wait and watch, if Rajamouli yet again gives special consideration to Ram Charan risking his own film.

Charan’s Role In Acharya And RRR

In Acharya, Ram Charan will essay an extended cameo by gracing the screen for around 30 minutes. As per reports, he will be a part of a breathtaking sequence which is one of the highlights of the movie. He will also share screen space with the Megastar for a dance number. On the other hand, Charan will be seen stepping into the shoes of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR, along with Jr NTR, who will essay the role of Komaram Bheem.

Other Cast And Crew Of The Films

RRR, bankrolled by DVV Danayya has a huge star cast that includes Bollywood actors as well. The epic drama features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Rahul Ramakrishna in pivotal roles. Talking about Acharya, the action thriller produced by Chiranjeevi's Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments, will have south diva Kajal Aggarwal and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood playing prominent roles. As per reports Acharya might get a Sankranti release, i.e January 8, 2021.