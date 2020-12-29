Ram Charan Tests Positive For COVID-19; RRR Actor Says ‘Hope To Heal Soon’

Actor Ram Charan has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to Twitter and informed his fans about the same. He shared a small note and wrote, "Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon." (sic)

In the note, the RRR actor says, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. No Symptoms & Quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon & come out stronger."

Well, ever since Ram Charan revealed his COVID test result, fans started praying for his speedy recovery. For the unversed, the actor had recently celebrated Christmas Eve with his cousins - Allu Arjun, Niharika Konidela, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and others. Because of this, they will also have to get tested for COVID-19.

Talking about Ram Charan's projects, the actor will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, which also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is expected to release in the first half of 2021. Apart from that, Charan also has a cameo appearance in his actor-father Chiranjeevi's next Acharya. This too is expected to release in the first half next year.

Also Read : Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR Intros To Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma, Tollywood Videos That Ruled The Internet In 2020

Also Read : RRR: SS Rajamouli's Next Starring Jr NTR & Ram Charan To Be Shot In Mahabaleshwar [Video]