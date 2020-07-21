Ram Charan To Join Hands With Bheeshma Director Venky Kudumula?

After Ram Charan's last venture Vinaya Vidheya Rama, fans of the Mega Power Star have been eagerly waiting for his next big release. For the uninitiated, the actor was shooting for his next RRR with SS Rajamouli, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. The actor is currently spending time with his family at his residence in Hyderabad. Though there were reports suggesting that Ram Charan has requested directors to not come with any scripts until he finishes his current project, the actor is said to have discussed a film with Venky Kudumula.

As per rumours, the Bheeshma director has narrated a story to the star. It is said that Ram Charan is impressed with the narration and has asked Venky to come with a bound screenplay. For the uninitiated, Venky has earlier worked with Ram Charan as a scriptwriter for Toofan (2013). However, an official confirmation has not been made by the director or the actor about the same. Venky's recent project Bheeshma with Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna was a big hit.

Talking about Ram Charan's projects, his RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) is bankrolled by DVV Danayya. The epic drama based on the life of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem will also feature Jr NTR, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The movie's shoot was supposed to resume after the state governments (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) granted permission to Tollywood filmmakers. But the sudden spike in positive cases of COVID-19 in the state yet again stopped the industry from filming.

The Mega Power Star is also a part of Chiranjeevi's Acharya. He will essay a cameo for around 30 minutes in the action-thriller directed by Koratala Siva. Produced by his Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments, the movie will also feature Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.

Tamannaah Bhatia To Do A Cameo In Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya?

Kajal Aggarwal's Remuneration For Chiranjeevi's Acharya Will Leave You Surprised!