Ram Charan To Jr NTR: 6 Telugu Actors Who Just Nail The Stylish Beard Look

Ram Charan

Ram Charan, who has always sported clean-shaven looks in all his movies, sported a beard for the first time in Rangasthalam (2018). Charan was looking dashing and everyone loved him in a different avatar. His fans want to see him more in different looks.

Ram Pothineni

Ram Pothineni is one of the most loved actors in Tollywood. The star is known for his charming looks and beard, which is attractive as hell. The Red actor often flaunts his beard in his films and girls just go gaga over his stubble beard.

Jr NTR

Jr NTR had undergone a makeover for his role in 2016 film Nannaku Prematho. The actor completely transformed himself and not just the beard, but also his hairdo was just perfect. His look from Nannaku Prematho was loved by Jr NTR fans.

Rana Daggubati

Baahubali's Ballaladeva, Rana Daggubati is not only famous for his beard on-screen, but also off-screen. In Baahubali, Rana's peculiar beard style was loved by all as he looked classy. Girls just love Rana for his beard.

Vijay Deverakonda

After the release of Arjun Reddy, Vijay Deverakonda became everyone's favourite with his amazing acting skills and his beard. He is often seen flaunting his beard on-screen as well as off-screen. Vijay's female fans love him in beard and we can't deny the fact that he just looks amazing with it, be it fully grown or a stubble.

Varun Tej

Last but not the least is Varun Tej! For his role in Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Varun sported a long beard and a hairdo, which had become the talk of the town. Till the promotion, the actor carried the same look. Interestingly, for his next project, in which he will be seen playing a boxer, the actor is sporting a similar kind of look.