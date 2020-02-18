Ram Charan To Produce The Telugu Version Of Driving Licence With Venkatesh In Lead?

Apart from being a terrific actor, Ram Charan has also tasted success being a producer. His first production venture Khaidi No. 150 turned out to be a profitable venture and then the 34-year-old produced Surender Reddy's directorial venture Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The Magadheera star is now producing his father Chiranjeevi's upcoming film which is being helmed by Koratala Siva.

While we are glad to see that Ram Charan has been picking interesting projects to bankroll, we hear the talented actor-producer has bagged the remake rights of a Malayalam blockbuster which came out last year and impressed the critics big time. Well, we are talking about filmmaker Lal Jr's comedy-drama Driving Licence.

As per the latest grapevine, Ram Charan is going to produce the Telugu version of the hit film with megastar Venkatesh in the lead role. Since the good-looking actor has always produced only his father's films, it's indeed surprising to know that he is teaming up with Venkatesh for his next production venture. However, an official announcement on the same is still awaited.

Apparently, Chiranjeevi himself felt that Venkatesh would be perfect for the film after he watched the comedy-drama. If things fall into place, then the Telugu remake could go on floors by the end of this year. However, it's very much likely that the movie will roll next year as Ram Charan is currently occupied with the shooting of his highly anticipated film RRR.

The actor also has a crucial role in his father's upcoming film which he is producing as well. So Ram Charan's schedule is pretty packed this year. As for Venkatesh, he will next be seen in Narappa which is the Telugu remake of Dhanush starrer Asuran. The movie has been directed by Srikanth Addala and is expected to arrive in theatres this year on May 1.

