Ram Charan To Star In The Sequel Of Chiranjeevi & Sridevi Starrer Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari?

A few months ago, we had reported that K Raghavendra Rao's cult-classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari starring Chiranjeevi and Sridevi to get a sequel after 30 years. On the occasion of 30 years of Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, producer Aswani Dutt revealed in his tweet that he is currently working on a sequel of a cult-classic.

Interestingly, K Raghavendra Rao has recently given an official confirmation about the same. He has even approached Chiranjeevi's actor-son Ram Charan to play the lead role in the sequel of Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. When asked about the same, Rao told media that he has prepared the story for the sequel and is waiting for Ram Charan's nod now. "If he likes the story, the project will hit the floors at the earliest," K Raghavendra Rao said.

Notably, Aswini Dutt, who produced the original, is all set to bankroll the sequel as well. Reacting to the reports of directing the sequel of Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, K Raghavendra Rao clarified that he will not direct the sequel, but will supervise the same. Interestingly, his son Prakash will helm the sequel.

If reports are to be believed, Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor might play the female lead in the sequel. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Coming back to Ram Charan, the actor is currently busy shooting for his next with SS Rajamouli, RRR, which also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.

After this report, fans are now waiting for Ram Charan's response for the sequel of Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari.