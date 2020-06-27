Ram Charan To Team Up With Trivikram Srinivas After RRR And Acharya?

Like many others, Ram Charan too is spending the lockdown period with his family. Though there were reports that the actor is not ready to listen to any scripts coming his way from the directors during the lockdown, a recent grapevine suggests that the actor is in talks with the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director for his upcoming project.

There are also speculations that Trivikram has met Chiranjeevi and not Ram Charan for the movie. It is also said that the bigger than life project will hit the floors next year. However, only an official confirmation will prove if the rumour that has spread like wildfire has anything to do with the reality or not.

Currently, Ram Charan is busy with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, also called RRR and Koratala Siva's Acharya. Talking about RRR, the epic drama will have the Mega Power Star essaying the role of legendary freedom fighter, Alluri Sitarama Raju. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, the movie will also feature an ensemble cast including Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Rahul Ramakrishna. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, the movie is set in the backdrop of the 1920's pre-Independent India.

In Acharya, Ram Charan will essay an extended cameo wherein Chiranjeevi plays the lead role. Mega Power Star will grace the screen for about 30 minutes and will reportedly shake a leg with his father for a song. The action-thriller is bankrolled by Chiranjeevi's Konidela Productions and Matinee Entertainments. Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood will also feature in Acharya to essay key roles.

On the other hand, Trivikram Srinivas' recent venture with Allu Arjun, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo turned out to be the biggest hit of the year. He is next gearing up to team up with Jr NTR for a movie tentatively titled #NTR30. Reportedly, the actor will essay the role of an NRI in the movie, which is touted to be a thriller

