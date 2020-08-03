Ram Gopal Varma Announces Film On Journalist Arnab Goswami!

When RGV Thought Of Making A Film On Arnab Goswami

After seeing Arnab Goswami's views on Bollywood, Ram Gopal Varma decided to make a film on the journalist. In a tweet, he wrote, "I for one am feeling very strongly about this and I decided to make a film on #ArnabGoswami in which I will take the clothes off his facade and make him naked exposing the lengths and breadths of all his vital corrupt stats." (sic)

RGV Says Arnab Goswami Murders The Truth

Ram Gopal Varma also alleged that Arnab Goswami has no agenda. In the tweet, RGV wrote, "I believe that #ArnabGoswami has no other agenda but to come across like the ultimate hero a Dabaangish Salman Khan, kind by making all the film industry biggies to run for cover and for that purpose he will MURDER TRUTH." (sic)

RGV Announces The Title Of His Film On Arnab Goswami

He also announced his next film, which will be on Arnab Goswami in his tweet. He said that he has extensively studied his debate and decided the title as ARNAB: THE NEWS PROSTITUTE. RGV wrote, "My film on him is titled "ARNAB" THE NEWS PROSTITUTE After extensively studying him I mulled on whether the tagline should be The News Pimp or The News Prostitute though both are relevant I finally settled on prostitute for its sound." (sic)

RGV To Expose Arnab Goswami

Ram Gopal Varma also said that he will expose Arnab Goswami in his film and his target audience are the viewers, who believe in the latter's views. RGV tweeted, "Hey #ArnabGoswami whether u react to my film or not I don't care a damn because my target audience is not going to be u , but it will be ur viewers ..I want to shake them up with the way I will expose in my film the back of ur public face in Republic Tv." (sic)

RGV Advises Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, SRK, Salman Khan, Mahesh Bhatt & Others

Ram Gopal Varma advised Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt and others to stand up against Arnab Goswami. He wrote, "My one last word of advise to #AdityaChopra , @karanjohar, @MaheshNBhatt @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan and many others, is that it's not enough to create heroes in films and be heroes in films ,but it's also important to stand up to villains like #ArnabGoswamy." (sic)