Ram Gopal Varma Charges Rs 200 For Naked & The Reason Behind The Price Hike Is Quite Weird

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is all set to give a back-to-back treat to his fans with his pending projects on the online theatre RGV World. The controversial director RGV has already released the sensual thriller Climax, starring adult star Mia Malkova on Shreyas ET. And now, the actor is all set to bring yet another bold film, Naked.

Ramu shared Naked's trailer on Twitter and wrote, "The power of an image is in the idea and not in the cost #NNN."

Well, Naked trailer failed to impress everyone. After all, the trailer shows the Indian women sensually exposing their body. However, RGV feels that Naked will be more impressive than Climax. However, the last shot created an interest in the audiences. Hence, he hiked the streaming price of the film.

While informing the same, RGV wrote, "Reason for putting NAKED #NNN Rs 200 per view a 100 rupees more than for CLIMAX Rs 100 per view is because I value Indian women double more than foreign women."

NNN means 'Naked Nanga Nagnam'. RGV's reason behind the price hike is very weird, as he explains Indian women can attract more audiences than foreign women. Hence, Ramu will now charge Rs 200 per view for Naked.

Talking about Climax, the Mia Malkova-starrer got mixed reviews from the masses. It has garnered around 1,68,596 views from RGV World in a single day. RGV himself revealed the number on Twitter by stating, "In less than a day, 1,68,596 people saw #Climax by paying Rs 100 per view making it a Game Changer.. Many find a novelty in the strange film, which is a good Corona break."

Apart from that, Ram Gopal Varma is also bringing a film on COVID-19 titled as Coronavirus. The trailer of Coronavirus has been released and it has got a solid response from the masses.

