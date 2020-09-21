Ram Gopal Varma Defends Anurag Kashyap In Me Too Case, Calls Him 'Sensitive And Emotional'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently reacted to the #MeToo allegations made against his friend and director Anurag Kashyap. While sharing his opinion about Anurag, RGV revealed that he knows him for 20 years now and has never seen him hurting anyone.

Taking to Twitter, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "The @anuragkashyap72 i know is a highly sensitive and emotional person and I never ever saw or heard about him hurting anyone in all of the 20 years that I have known him ..So I frankly can't picture what's happening now."

For the unversed, Anurag Kashyap has worked as a screenwriter for Ram Gopal Varma's popular films like Satya (1998), Shool (1999) and Kaun (1999). Ever since actress Payal Ghosh accused Anurag of sexually harassing her in 2014, netizens started trolling the filmmaker on social media. Apart from RGV, Anurag Kashyap's ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin and many Bollywood celebrities like Radhika Apte, Taapsee Pannu, Tisca Chopra, etc., backed him.

His first wife Aarti Bajaj took to Instagram and wrote, "First wife here.. You are a rockstar @anuragkashyap10. Keep empowering women as you do and the safest place you create for all of them. I see it first hand with our daughter. There is no integrity left and the world is full of losers and no brains baying for blood of anyone who has a voice. If everybody spends the energy which they use in hating others constructively this world will be a better place. Cheapest stunt I have seen till now. First it made me angry then I laughed so hard as it cannot come more framed then this . I am sorry that you have to go through this .That's the level of them. You stay HIGH and keep using your voice. We love you."

Moreover, his second wife and actress Kalki Koechlin also shared a long note on Twitter and captioned it as, "ट्रोल्स tho ट्रॉल करेंगें (Troll will always troll)."

But on the other hand, Kangana Ranaut supported Payal Ghosh on Twitter and even shared her horrifying experience in Bollywood. She also called the #MeToo movement in Bollywood, a failure.

