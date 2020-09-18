Ram Gopal Varma Defends Urmila Matondkar After Kangana Ranaut Called Her ‘Soft P*rn Star’

RGV Defends Urmila

While defending Urmila Matondkar in a tweet, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "Not wanting to get into slanging matches with anyone, I believe that @UrmilaMatondkar has more than proved her versatile talent in enacting such diversely complex roles as in RANGEELA,SATYA,KAUN,BHOOT,EK HASEENA THI etc ."

Ramu’s Fondness For Urmila Matondkar

Ram Gopal Varma's directorial venture Rangeela (1995) was indeed a turning point in Urmila Matondkar's career. The director has always been fond of her as he praised her beauty in his book. In the book Guns & Thighs, RGV had written that he was ‘mesmerised' by her beauty and called her ‘divine'.

Urmila Matondkar’s Reaction To Kangana Ranaut’s Comment

In an interview with Barkha Dutt, Urmila expressed her shock over a female news anchor's reaction when Kangana called her a ‘soft p*rn star'. "I don't think I have anything more to say. It's shocking that while Kangana was saying all these things on national television the anchor, who also happens to be a woman, had a mad glee and crazy smile on her face. I think we should bow out and give way to this new feminism that has come up in the country," the Bollywood actress said.

Film Industry People Support Urmila Matondkar

Kangana Ranaut's remark on Urmila didn't go down well with several Bollywood celebrities. Anubhav Sinha, Pooja Bhatt, Swara Bhasker and others stood up for the actress after Kangana's comment.