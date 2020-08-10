    For Quick Alerts
      Ram Gopal Varma Dismisses Rumours Of Having Severe Fever; Says He Is Super Fit In Workout Video

      By
      |

      Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently dismissed rumours of having severe fever by posting a video of him working out. RGV also called it 'malicious rumours' and called himself 'SUPER FIT'.

      Ram Gopal Varma

      Taking to Twitter, Ram Gopal Varma shared a news report of a leading publication claiming that he was 'suffering from severe fever'. RGV took a jibe at the news portal and wrote, "In the wake of malicious rumours from some media outlets like one below, just wanted to clarify to whoever concerned that I am SUPER FIT." (sic)

      RGV tweet

      In the video, one can see Ram Gopal Varma doing arm exercise with a dumbbell and flaunting his biceps. Moreover, Ramu also gave an important message to his followers.

      Watch the video here

      Ramu said, "Well, there are rumours that I have a severe fever. COVID or not, I don't know what people are thinking. The truth is, I am fit as hell. I am working non-stop, making very interesting films and working out. So, whoever was happy that I was ill, I am sorry to disappoint you guys. Whoever kind of likes me maybe, I just want to convey my wishes and also explain that I am feeling super f***ing fine, Okay!" (sic)

      Well, RGV's reply to the news portal indeed caught everyone's attention. He is one of the most outspoken celebs in the Indian film industry, and fans have witnessed it recently. Ram Gopal Varma is often in the limelight for his controversial statements over many issues.

      RGV tweet

      With regard to work, the filmmaker, who is known for delivering critical and commercial successes like Satya, Rangeela, Company and others, has been giving shocks to his fans by producing adult-themed films like Climax, NAKED and so on. On Sunday, he announced yet another of his film, Dangerous which is an intense lesbian love story starring Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly. He is also making a film on current COVID-19 crisis titled as Coronavirus.

