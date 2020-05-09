Ram Gopal Varma Makes Cheap Comment On Women’s Assets; Twitterati Slam Filmmaker

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for posting controversial tweets, recently made yet another sexist comment on women. On Friday, RGV shared a photo, in which two women are sitting inside a car. The one sitting on the front seat is wearing jewellery and the woman sitting at the back is flaunting her cleavage.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "Man made jewellery in front and God made jewellery in the back."

Man made jewellery in front and God made jewellery in the back pic.twitter.com/p0xXD5IPYt — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 8, 2020

In the above picture, one can see, the filmmaker is indeed making a sexist comment on women's assets Well, RGV's this comment didn't go down well with Twitterati, as they started slamming him on social media.

See the comments:

The Legend @TheLege98758607 If your daughter in that place you will see the same thing....?

Namo Bhakt @iamshandilya Kitna tharki aadmi h ye

Rushikesh Salunke @dr_rushisalunke Is this tht RGV who created a masterpieces like #Satya #Sarkar....?? Is he out of his mind

Good Universe @GooduniverseNGO This post is wrong on so many levels, sir. This is not your bollywood movie where you can freely be sexist. Women are not objects & their beauty is not defined by their physical attributes. Being a public figure, it doesn't suit you when you inspire so many men the wrong ideation

Sadly, on the other hand, many netizens also appreciated Ram Gopal Varma's creativity.

One user wrote, "Second jewellery Is more precious it's not available in any stores to buy."

"This is proof that u can't get attention for being rich or wearing gold...being simple made u getting the attention..hope u understand," wrote another user.

One user also said, "God always make things better than human made. thats why i like back."

Well, a few days ago, when state governments decided to open liquor shops to save the economy, RGV shared a photo of women standing in a queue outside wine shops to buy alcohol. He wrote, "Look who's in line at the wine shops ..So much for protecting women against drunk men."

Look who’s in line at the wine shops ..So much for protecting women against drunk men 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ThFLd5vpzd — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 4, 2020

After his comment, singer Sona Mohapatra slammed RGV by stating, "Dear Mr RGV,time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education.1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism & misplaced morality.Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has a right to be drunk & violent."

Dear Mr RGV,time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education.1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism & misplaced morality.Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has a right to be drunk & violent. https://t.co/5AUcTrAJrZ — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) May 4, 2020

Later, Ram Gopal Varma justified his tweet by stating, "Hey I think u misunderstood the intention behind that tweet ..I am the last person to be judgemental ..I meant it for the leaders who falsely presume that only men drink and abuse women in that state."

Hey I think u misunderstood the intention behind that tweet ..I am the last person to be judgemental ..I meant it for the leaders who falsely presume that only men drink and abuse women in that state https://t.co/4DYJ6201j1 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 5, 2020

Also Read : Ram Gopal Varma Slammed By Sona Mohapatra For His Controversial Tweet On Women Who Buy Liquor