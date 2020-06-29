Ram Gopal Varma’s Naked Becomes Game Changer With Over 35K Paid Views In 24 Hours

After the successful run of Climax on over-the-top (OTT) platform RGV World, director Ram Gopal Varma's Naked hit the screens on Saturday, June 28. Interestingly, the movie broke a handful of digital records within a few hours of the release. Naked streamed on a pay-per-view model of Rs 200, had over 23,560 of its tickets sold in 30 minutes.

The adult film also received total views of 35,445 within 20 hours, eventually turning into a game-changer. Well, announcing the same, the ace director took to his social media handle to share his happiness. He wrote, "THANKS TO LOCKDOWN we have discovered the next level where film business can go to..people paying for a 22 mint film with new faces and zero production value proves CONTENT IS KING."

THANKS TO LOCKDOWN we have discovered the next level where film business can go to.. People paying for a 22 mint film with new faces and zero production values proves CONTENT IS KING..Watch NAKED in https://t.co/FD65qcsZgc https://t.co/vSZEYIhemS and https://t.co/T9KyUG1dJB pic.twitter.com/4w9alhjGaU — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 28, 2020

Featuring newbie Sweety in the lead role, the movie has been receiving high appreciation from the audiences. Naked available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi has become the first movie to be released in the maximum number of languages on an OTT platform. The 22-minute movie became the talk of the town much before the release, with its trailer and song release.

Earlier, Ram Gopal Varma had released horror-thriller Climax in the same OTT platform, which also garnered positive reviews from the audiences. Though the makers of the film were only expecting 50K views, the movie engaged a whopping 2,75,000 logins and 1,68,600 views within 12 hours of release. The movie streamed with a pay-per-view model of Rs 100, and featured adult star Mia Malkova.

Well, with the back-to-back success of Ram Gopal Varma movies on the OTT platform, it looks like the COVID-19 lockdown has turned out to be a lucky charm for the controversial filmmaker.

