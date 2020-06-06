Ram Gopal Varma Says, ‘Nathuram Godse’s Motivation Of Killing Mahatma Gandhi Was Patriotism’

Ram Gopal Varma recently reacted on Naga Babu's tweet, in which he praised Nathuram Godse for killing Mahatma Gandhi. RGV, who is known for making controversial statements, gave a mixed reaction over the views of Chiranjeevi's brother, Naga Babu.

In an interview with one of the leading portals, Ram Gopal Varma said, "I partly agree with him that Godse's motivation of killing Gandhi was patriotism. I disagree with the murder of Mahatma Gandhi, but the act was done with Godse's view of patriotism. My opinion on Gandhi is extraordinary, he was a great man who used an unusual, unheard and remarkable weapon called non-violence. I admire Gandhi a lot as it is not easy to influence millions of people."

Ram Gopal Varma also revealed that he is penning a film based on Nathuram Godse's perspective and intention behind killing Mahatma Gandhi. The Climax director said, "I strongly believe that Godse's motivation to kill Gandhi was 100 per cent patriotism. I read a book on Gandhi's grandson who was fascinated on why Godse has killed his grandfather. I also read Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre's Freedom At Midnight and followed Godse's confession in the court. My film The Man Who Killed Gandhi will be from Godse's perspective. Gandhi will appear in the last scene."

For those who are unversed, Naga Babu's tweet about Nathuram Godse sparked controversy on the internet. A Congress leader has also lodged a police complaint against the actor for praising Godse on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma is currently gearing up for the release of his web film Climax starring adult star Mia Malkova. The film is releasing on June 6 at 9 pm on Shreyas ET. RGV is also busy shooting for his next film based on the Coronavirus pandemic. The trailer of Coronavirus is also released and it got a positive response from the masses.

