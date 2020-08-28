Ram Gopal Varma Says Rhea Chakraborty Should Do Non-Stop Interviews

RGV Feels Rhea Chakraborty’s Interview Is An Eye Opener

Taking to Twitter, the controversial director Ram Gopal Varma shared a screenshot of trending hashtags in which #JusticeForRhea was on trended in first three. Ramu wrote, "FINALLY SOME SANITY .. #JusticeForRhea IS TRENDING IN INDIA ..To understand why, watch this eye opening interview of @Tweet2Rhea." (sic)

Ramu Says Rhea Should Do Non-Stop Interviews

RGV feels Rhea Chakraborty has done the best thing by giving an interview to the news channels. He pointed out that it is the best way to check the lies of media. The Climax director wrote, "This interview is the best thing @Tweet2Rhea did and should continue to do non stop ..Only way to check the lies of fake media is by putting out the truth in the same speed as them Nothing is more dangerous than silence in today's times."

RGV Asks To Give Fair Chance To Rhea

Ram Gopal Varma also expressed that Rhea Chakraborty should get a fair hearing. He wrote, "If u don't support someone being unfairly hunted, no one is going to support when you are unfairly hunted ..JUST GIVE HER A FAIR HEARING @Tweet2Rhea #JusticeForRhea."

Ramu Slams Media For Insensitive Coverage

RGV slammed the media for its insensitive coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, and for grilling a delivery boy who took food to Rhea Chakraborty's house. The director wrote, "Radical media needs to be reminded world is in middle of 2 pandemics - 1 medical and 1 economic and they are more important issues to be covered than non stop covering of likes of grilling a swiggy delivery boy who took food to Rhea's house.we seeing lowest lows of journalism." (sic)