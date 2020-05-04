    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Ram Gopal Varma Slammed By Sona Mohapatra For His Controversial Tweet On Women Who Buy Liquor

      Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has recently sparked another topic of debate on social media. On Monday, the Shiva director on Twitter stated that women buying liquor should not complain about domestic violence.

      Well, many celebs and political personalities have criticised the government's decision to reopen liquor shops, which can indirectly increase the cases of domestic violence in the country. Celebs feel that access to liquor could prove even more harmful for women and children who are unsafe in their house with a violent yet drunkard family member.

      Ram Gopal Varma and Sona Mohapatra

      But on the other hand, Ram Gopal Varma seemed to not agree. He shared a photo of women standing in a queue outside wine shops for alcohol. Sharing a photo on Twitter, he wrote, "Look who's in line at the wine shops ..So much for protecting women against drunk men."

      Singer Sona Mohapatra, who is known for her outspoken nature, expressed her anger on RGV's tweet. She wrote, "Dear Mr RGV,time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education.1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism & misplaced morality.Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has a right to be drunk & violent."

      Many netizens also slammed Ram Gopal Varma for his comment. One user wrote, "Here goes the misogynist; so if a woman drinks does that make her eligible for harassment." "Mr Varma are you suggesting women who drink should not complain when they face any abuse from men? Sick disgusting logic that can only come from an insecure man," wrote another.

      Javed Akhtar expressed his views on the government's decision. He wrote, "Opening liquor shops during the lock down will only bring disastrous results . In any case according to all the surveys nowadays domestic Violence has increased to a large extent .liquor will make these days even more dangerous of for women and children."

      On a related note, the government allowed the sale of liquor, paan, tobacco selling to commoners. They have asked shopkeepers to ensure minimum six-feet distancing and not over 5 persons at one time at the shop. However, the consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc., is not allowed in public places during the lockdown.

