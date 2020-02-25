    For Quick Alerts
      Ram Gopal Varma Takes A Dig At Donald Trump Using SS Rajamouli’s Name

      By
      |

      Director-producer Ram Gopal Varma is known for making controversial statements in the Indian film industry. The filmmaker has earlier taken a dig at many celebrities like Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan and others. Now, his new pick is US President Donald Trump.

      The President of the USA is in India for two days. During Trump's India visit, he inaugurated the newly renovated Motera stadium in Ahmedabad with Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The inauguration ceremony was attended by nearly 1 lakh people. However, the US publication reported that the Indian government gathered nearly 10 million people to welcome US President Donald Trump to India.

      Ram Gopal Varma Takes A Dig At Donald Trump By Using SS Rajamouli’s Name

      This report didn't go well with Ram Gopal Varma as he made a satirical comment over Donald Trump's visit . In the tweet, RGV wrote, "The only way @realDonaldTrump's claim there will be 10 million people to welcome him in india can come true is, if they manage to line up Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan , Amir Khan, Sharuk Khan , Rajnikant, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and SUNNY LEONE to stand next to TRUMP"

      "We Indians spent thousands of crores in welcoming @realDonaldTrump, but will Americans spend even thousands of rupees in welcoming @narendramodi to the US ? That says about America and not India ...Just saying !," RGV added.

      Commenting on Trump's revengeful nature, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "I luv it that our PM played on @realDonaldTrump's obsession for crowds and lured him by saying 1 crore will come ..But now since instead of 1 crore only 1 lak came ,I hope Donnie baby won't sulk and cancel the trade deal with india ..Trump is known to be revengeful Flushed face"

      Dragging Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's name to this issue, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "The @realDonaldTrump should request @ssrajamouli to use his wizard cg multiplication techniques and make the 1 lakh people in Ahmedabad look like 1 crore and give that video as a gift to Trump".

      RGV's tweets are indeed focusing on the major issues of Trump's visit to India. Meanwhile, the Bhoot director's next venture Geher is currently under production and is scheduled to release in 2020. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Flora Saini, Manav Kaul and Makarand Deshpande.

