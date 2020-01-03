Ram Pothineni’s iSmart Shankar Records Streak Seems Unstoppable

Ever since Ram Pothineni & Puri Jagan's out-n-out crazy blockbuster iSmart Shankar turned up in theatres, it went on sweeping the records one after the other in Telugu Film Industry.

Releasing with huge expectations, iSmart Shankar went on to become the biggest hit in Energetic Star Ram's his career. He made an impressive body transformation and perfected the dialect to match the crazy gangster-cop role in iSmart Shankar and the end result was massive.

Being acclaimed as one of the Highest Grossers of 2019, iSmart Shankar even ranked as the 8th most searched South Indian film in Google earlier. Also, it has registered the record of Top 2nd Highest TRP rating on Television and now stands as the Top 4th movie of 2019 (Regional) on Book My Show now.

These records didn't stop with just the movie. Even the massy beats like 'Dimaak Kharaab' from the movie went on to become one of the most viewed video songs ever and Highest played Album across various music streaming apps.

Apart from Ram's brilliant performance and the lovely chemistry of Nabha Natesh-Ram-Nidhi Agarwal, Manisharma's power-packed BGM & Puri's excellent story-screenplay kept the pace at Box-office.

Now, Hero Ram Pothineni is busy wrapping up the shoot for upcoming Crime Thriller ''RED' in the direction of Kishore Tirumala under the prestigious Sri Sravanthi Movies banner. The Energetic Hero is said to donne a double role in this official remake of Tamil thriller 'Thadam' and his fans expect a full-on, powerful performance with plenty of commercial elements from the movie.

Produced by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore, Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma And Amritha Aiyer are playing the female leads in this movie with Manisharma scoring the music.

Apart from movies, Ram never missed an opportunity to explore & flaunt his adventurous side. Recently, he was invited as the Chief Guest to the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Zen Technologies Ltd, a company that manufactures and supplies weapons to the Defense forces in Hyderabad. Embracing the rare opportunity to fire a .22 rifle in a Containerized shooting range, iSmart star went on to experience shooting various weapons like MMG, AGL, ATGM, CTSR, AK47 simulators and Shoot Edge weapon system in real.

Thus, besides evolving as an Actor above the contemporaries, Ram Pothineni seems clear and confident in exploring the life beyond mainstreams.