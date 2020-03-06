Ram Pothineni Shares An Adorable Picture With His Newborn Nephew; Check Out

The young and energetic star Ram Pothineni is enjoying one of the happiest moments of his life as he became a proud uncle of newly born nephew Sidhanth.

Sharing an adorable moment on Instagram, Ram Pothineni wrote, "Varasudu Vachaadu ❤️ ....my lil baby nephew Sidhanth Pothineni! Love"

In the above picture, Ram can be seen holding cutie pie Sidhanth in his hands. His fans can't miss the happiness which one can see on Ram Pothineni's face. He is seen wearing off-white checkered kurta in the picture. The RED star is looking dapper in beard look.

Coming back to Ram Pothineni's films, the actor will next be seen in Telugu remake of Tamil film, Thadam, RED. Directed by Kishore Tirumala, Ram will be seen playing a dual role in RED. The actor is playing a cop in the film while another character will be having a grey shade.

The makers of RED recently released the teaser of Ram Pothineni-starrer and as expected it has got a good response from the masses. RED's music composed by Mani Sharma while cinematography has been done by Sameer Reddy.

RED also stars Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma and Amrita Aiyer in key roles. Produced by Sravanthi Ravi Kishore, the Ram Pothineni-starrer is scheduled to release on April 9, 2020.