Ram Pothineni Tweets On Vijayawada Fire Accident Yet Again; Says ‘Real Culprits Will Be Punished’

After a few tweets alleging conspiracy in Vijayawada Fire Accident went viral, Ram Pothineni has yet again taken to his official page saying that the real culprits will be punished no matter who they are.

Also adding that he won't be tweeting about the incident hereafter, the actor wrote, "I believe in Justice and im sure the real culprits will be punished no matter who they are.. related or not..I wont be tweeting about this anymore as I've said all I had to."

For the uninitiated, Ismart Shankar star had earlier alleged conspiracy in the deadly fire accident that reportedly took lives of 10 COVID-19 patients in Vijayawada's Swarna Palace Hotel. After the deadly incident, Ram took to his Twitter account and started trending hashtag #ApisWatching. Adding that there is a huge conspiracy at hand to defame the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, the Red actor tweeted, "FIRE + FEES = FOOLS DIVERTING the issue from FIRE to FEES .... only to FOOL all of us? FEES Clarification: the Billing was done DIRECTLY by SWARNA PALACE HOTEL as they were RESPONSIBLE for the MANAGEMENT! DOCTORS are NOT RESPONSIBLE for the FIRE safety!"

Ram Pothineni also requested the CM to look into the matter as it is causing damage to the latter's reputation. He tweeted, "I doubt there's a HUGE CONSPIRACY to show the CM of AP in bad light. I request @ysjagan garu to look into it as a few people under him might be doing this without his knowledge. This is causing huge damage to his reputation #Honest approach amongst all of us."

For the uninitiated, the Swarna Palace Hotel was converted to COVID-19 ward by a private hospital of the state. Ram Pothineni has also shared a few medical bills allegedly charged by the hotel instead of the private hospital. In the fire break out incident that took place on August 9, 2020, about 30 people were injured while 10 succumbed to injuries.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in RED directed by Kishore. The action-thriller, which was earlier scheduled to be released on April 9, 2020, was later postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

