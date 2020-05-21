    For Quick Alerts
      Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Gets Engaged; Here Are The Adorable Pictures!

      Baahubali Actor Rana Daggubati is finally engaged to long-time girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj in Hyderabad. The actor himself took to his social media handles to announce the engagement. He also shared a couple of pictures of the duo from the restricted event, that took place amid the lockdown. He wrote, 'And it's official'.

      Several celebrities including Sivakartikeyan, Varun Tej, and Saina Nehwal have wished the actor and Meehika on their big day.

      Recently, there were rumours on social media that the duo got engaged on Wednesday. However, Rana's father and producer Suresh Babu Daggubati had clarified that both the families have convened a formal meeting to finalize the auspicious date for the engagement and marriage. His father had also confirmed to a leading portal that Rana's wedding would take place in December.

      Rana Daggubati had recently surprised his fans and friends by introducing his girlfriend by sharing an adorable picture of the duo on social media. Ever since then the fans were curious to know about their engagement and wedding. Miheeka is the founder of an event management company, Dew Drop Design Studio. She has earlier worked as an intern designer in Mumbai and turned into a writer at Design Pataki.

