Rana Daggubati Announces Engagement With GF Miheeka Bajaj; Netizens Start Celebration

Rana Daggubati has recently announced his engagement with girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj on Instagram. Sharing a cosy yet romantic picture with GF, the Baahubali actor wrote, "And she said Yes :) ❤️#MiheekaBajaj"

After his post, netizens started celebrating the moment of the announcement and started wishing the couple in the comment section. Shruti Haasan wrote, "Yay!!!!!!!! Congratulations". Samantha Akkineni wrote, "Dead ... died"

In a beautiful picture, Rana Daggubati can be seen smiling with his lady love Miheeka. She is wearing a green top while Rana is donning a white shirt. They both are looking adorable with each other.

Rana Daggubati was earlier in a relationship with actress Trisha Krishnan for quite a long time. On the show Koffee With Karan, Rana opened up about his break up with Trisha. He said, "Trisha has been my friend for more than a decade. We date. But things did not work after a certain point of time."

Rana in the show No. 01 Yaari had said that long distance relationship don't work and being in the same industry make things even worse. Apart from Trisha, Rana Daggubati was also linked with Bipasha Basu during the promotion of his debut Bollywood film, Dum Maaro Dum.

His chemistry with Bipasha was well received by the audiences but after the release of the film, their linkup news also got vanished. Coming back to Rana's currently girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj, she is an entrepreneur as she founded an event management company, Drop Design Studio. They duo likely to get engaged soon, however, the marriage will take place after the lockdown gets over.

On a related note, Rana Daggubati will next be seen Aranya which is also titled as Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi. The has been postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak and makers are waiting to release the film in theatres.