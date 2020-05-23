Rana Daggubati Says He Had Filmy Moment When Asked About Kissing Fiancée Miheeka After Roka Ceremony

Rana Daggubati On Falling In Love With Miheeka Bajaj

After breaking up with Trisha Krishnan, Rana Daggubati was single for quite a long time. During an interaction with Lakshmi Manchu, Rana revealed that Miheeka Bajaj is Venkatesh Daggubati's daughter, Aashritha's friend. But despite knowing her since long, he fell in love with Miheeka just before the lockdown. Well, lockdown turned out to be a blessing for Rana and Miheeka.

What Rana Daggubati Likes About Miheeka Bajaj?

During a candid chat with Lakshmi, Rana revealed that he loves Miheeka Bajaj from the core of his heart. Mentioning what he likes about his fiancée, Rana said, "Be it her smile, the way she speaks or anything, everything just fits perfectly for me. Out of all the people in my life, for Miheeka Bajaj to be the one, there had to be something special right? It just felt right. It took me all of six minutes to know she's the one for me. It's that simple!"

Rana Daggubati On Kissing Miheeka Bajaj After Roka Ceremony

Lakshmi Manchu who knows to break the ice during a chat, joked with Rana if he kissed his fiancée Miheeka after roka. Replying to the same, Rana Daggubati stated that he had an old filmy moment, as they used flowers instead of locking lips.

Rana Daggubati Reveals Their Parents’ Reaction

Revealing about how his and Miheeka's parents reacted to the decision, Rana Daggubati said, "It's shock to koodina happiness, their reaction went from shock to joy in no time. They were surprised when I broke the news to them. That's how Miheeka felt too when I proposed."

Rana Daggubati On Receiving Blessings From Friends

Rana Daggubati also revealed that after proposing Miheeka, his friends and family members were happy and gave their blessings to him. In the LIVE session with Lakshmi Manchu, he said, "Messages poured in from friends, they're all happy for me. No one has said, why not me or anything like that." Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding will be held after the lockdown ends.