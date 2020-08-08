Rana Daggubati Is All Set To Get Married To Miheeka Bajaj; Posts Picture Ahead Of The Wedding

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to tie the knot today (August 8) in the presence of only 30 family members at Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad. The venue has been transformed into a bio-secure bubble. The hosts will take all the precautionary measures at the wedding venue.

Now, Rana Daggubati recently shared a picture of himself posing with his dad Suresh Babu and uncle Venkatesh Daggubati ahead of the wedding. Taking to Twitter, Rana wrote, "Ready!!!"

In the above picture, one can see the happiness on Rana's face as he is all set to welcome his love with the blessings of his parents. Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati are also all set to witness the moment. Miheeka Bajaj's mother Bunty Bajaj also shared a picture of her daughter on Instagram. She wrote an emotional caption which reads, "My baby final day has arrived #BAJaoeD."

The pre-wedding festivities took place at Rana and Miheeka's residence as per Telugu and Marwari customs. Rana Daggubati's pictures from Pelli Koduku ceremony have gone viral on social media and we can say that the actor said goodbye to his bachelorhood with a swag. The ceremony took place at Rana's house yesterday in the presence of minimum guests. Suresh Babu told Hyderabad Times, "It was all very simple, nothing extravagant. With the whole family here, it felt good to have a cosy and safe function."

Rana Daggubati indeed enjoyed the last day of his bachelor life. On the other hand, the actor also shared an adorable moment with his dear friend and actress Samantha Akkineni at the Pelli Koduku ceremony.

Miheeka Bajaj's Mehendi ceremony photos are also doing the rounds on social media. She can be seen flaunting her beautiful Mehendi. She looked elegant in a designer pink outfit. Her moment with Rana is unmissable. Moreover, a Mata Ki Chowki ceremony was also held at Miheeka's residence yesterday evening.

Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the wedding pictures of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj!

Also Read : Rana Daggubati's To-Be-Mother-In-Law Gets Emotional Seeing Daughter Miheeka Bajaj In Wedding Lehenga

Also Read : Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj Wedding Details Out! 30 Guests To Attend Baahubali Star's Marriage