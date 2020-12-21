Rana Daggubati Joins Power Star Pawan Kalyan For Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake!

It is confirmed! Actor Rana Daggubati is all set to lock horns with Pawan Kalyan for his next tentatively titled Production No 12. The official Telugu remake of Malayalam's blockbuster film Ayyappanum Koshiyum will mark the maiden collaboration of Rana with the Power Star.

Announcing the massive news, the renowned production banner of the film Sithara Entertainments wrote on their Twitter space, "The epic journey begins today. We welcome the Mighty Bhalladeva @RanaDaggubati to join our Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu for our Production No 12."

Interestingly, the Macho Man's arrival has been unveiled through a wow-inspiring video and a hashtag #RanaJoinsPSPK which is now going viral on social media. Rana Daggubati, who is evidently thrilled to join the team wrote on his Twitter handle, "Another Journey begins!! What joy this is, been able work with so many stars across industries!! And now joining the coolest back home Our very own Power @PawanKalyan!! Can't wait thank you."

In yet another tweet, the team unveiled pictures from the pooja ceremony and revealed that the shooting of the film will start in January.

Let us tell you that Pawan Kalyan will be reprising the role of Biju Menon and Rana will take up the role of Prithviraj Sukumaran from the Malayalam film. Notably, the action-thriller helmed by late director Sachy was highly appreciated for its story, the actors' impeccable performance and some breathtaking background which was shot in Kerala's Attapadi.

Coming back to Production No 12, the highly awaited film of 2021 will have Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo music composer Thaman. The film directed by Saagar K Chandra is backed by Naga Vamsi under his production company Sithara Entertainments. Notably, the big announcement of Pawan Kalyan's inclusion in the film was made on October 24, 2020, on the special occasion of Dussehra.

Also Read: Production No 12 Announced: Pawan Kalyan To Play A High Voltage Role In Saagar K Chandra's Film

Also Read: Dil Raju's 50th Birthday: Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas, Ram Charan & Other Biggies Attend The Party