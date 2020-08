Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj’s Candid Wedding Pictures Take The Internet By Storm

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got married on August 8 (Saturday) in an intimate wedding ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad. The newly-wed couple's wedding photos were loved by all. But do you know, their candid moments are now trending on the internet?

Well, you read that right. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's candid pictures have gone viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over the power couple's adorable moments. The pictures include some moments from Sangeet, Haldi and Wedding ceremony.

In one of the photos, one can see Miheeka getting emotional while Rana is seen consoling her. Rana and Miheeka's wedding was an amalgamation of two cultures - Telugu and Marwari. The couple also had a sangeet ceremony in which Miheeka's mother Bunty had a special dance number. The bride's mother danced along with her sister, Samantha Akkineni and Rana's sister Malavika.

These moments are indeed precious and we can just say, 'WOW'! Talking about Rana-Miheeka's wedding, the venue was converted into a bio-secure bubble. Daggubati and Bajaj family had only invited 30 close family members. The hosts managed to take all the safety measures for the guests.

After the wedding, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj performed Satyanarayana Puja at their house. The post-wedding rituals too was attended by only close family members.

On a related note, Rana Daggubati will next be seen in a trilingual film which is titled as Aranya (Telugu), Kaadan (Tamil) and Haathi Mere Saathi (Hindi).

(Photo Courtesy: Reels And Frames)