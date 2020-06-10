Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj’s Wedding Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic!

Last Month, Rana Daggubati gave everyone a pleasant surprise by announcing his engagement with entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj. The duo also had a grand roka ceremony on May 20 which was attended by close friends and family members.

Ever since Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj made their relationship official, fans are curious to know when they will get married. Earlier, reports were stating that Rana and Miheeka would marry on August 8. The Baahubali actor's father Suresh Babu had also revealed that the ceremony would take place in Hyderabad, adhering to the guidelines set by the government to control the spread of Coronavirus.

But now, the latest report in a leading portal states that Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding has been postponed. Yes, you read that right! The latest buzz in the tinsel town is that Rana and Miheeka's wedding, which was supposed to take place on August 8, is expected to get postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown restrictions in the state. The official confirmation from both families is yet to come.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's family members are looking for the new date and likely to announce it very soon. Well, their roka ceremony, which took place on May 20, was the talk of the town. Actors like Venkatesh Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni and others were also present at the function.

Apart from Rana, actors like Nikhil Siddhartha and Nithiin's wedding have also been postponed due to the lockdown. After a few delays, Nikhil got married in a private ceremony on May 14 while Nithiin is still waiting for the lockdown to get over.

Talking about Rana and Miheeka's relationship, the duo met through a common friend and hit-off instantly after the first meet. Rana Daggubati always wanted to marry a girl who has no connection to the film world. And guess what, he got what he wanted!

On a professional note, Rana Daggubati will be seen in Aranya and Virata Parvam.