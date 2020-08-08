Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Samantha To Sushanth; Tollywood Celebs Congratulate Couple

Rana Daggubati is getting married to his fiancée Miheeka Bajaj today in an intimate ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad. The duo will tie the knot in the presence of only 30 family members. Rana's wedding amidst the Coronavirus pandemic is indeed a unique thing happening in the showbiz industry. After all, the families of Rana and Miheeka have taken care of all the safety measures as per the guidelines provided by the Indian government.

The hosts converted the wedding venue into a bio-secure bubble. Today morning, Rana Daggubati shared a photo with his dad Suresh Babu and uncle Venkatesh Daggubati ahead of the wedding. He captioned it as, "Ready !!!"

Since then, many Tollywood celebrities have been posting congratulatory messages on Twitter and Instagram. So, on the occasion of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding, let's see how much love the newlywed couple got from the showbiz industry.

Samantha Akkineni Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram and shared a picture with Rana Daggubati from the Pelli Koduku ceremony. She wrote, "It's time to celebrate you @ranadaggubati our rock star ....... #bigday #ranawedsmiheeka." Sushanth Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor Sushanth tweeted, "It's happening!! Congratulations and best wishes to you and Miheeka, brother." Kajal Aggarwal Kajal Aggarwal commented on Rana Daggubati's Instagram post as, "Wish you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness." Manoj Manchu Manoj Manchu tweeted, "Mamaaaaaa .... Jigidi jigidi jigidi jigidi jigggiiidddiiii... Congratulationssssss." Shruti Haasan Shruti Haasan commented on Rana's Instagram post as, "Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness!" Amala Paul Amala Paul wished him by saying, "Bless you two in love and love and love." Shriya Saran Shriya Saran while commenting on their picture posted by Rana, wrote, "Stunning... you both look divine."

(Photo Courtesy: Reels & Frames)

Also Read : Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Here Are The Delicacies Hosts Are Likely To Serve The Guests

Also Read : Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj's Journey From Proposal To Marriage Is Nothing Less Than A Movie