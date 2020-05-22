Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Roka Ceremony: Chay-Sam In Family Pic; Fan Asks ‘Where Is Social Distancing?’

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj officially confirmed their relationship by sharing a couple of pictures on social media. After their pictures came out, everyone thought that the duo got engaged, but it's not true.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj had their roka ceremony, where the actor was dressed in a white shirt and panche while his fiancé wore a traditional saree, with an intricatly designed blouse. The Baahubali actor's roka ceremony was held amid the lockdown, and was attended by close family members. However, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni were also a part of the celebratory moment.

The family picture from Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's roka ceremony went viral on social media, and one can say that all are dressed up very nicely. Samantha Akkineni is looking elegant in a yellow dress while Naga Chaitanya looked dapper in a chequered white shirt and brown pant. Apart from Chay and Sam, actor Venkatesh Daggubati also graced the event of his nephew Rana.

Well, the picture is just perfect, however, a fan on Twitter pointed out that there is no social distancing. Commenting on the picture, a user wrote, "Where is social distancing". After all, everyone can be seen standing close to each other, and in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus crisis, this can be harmful.

As per the government's rule, people should maintain a distance of 1 to 6 meters between them. The gathering of more than 5 people at the same time is not allowed. However, this picture has indeed raised the question of following the rules of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, after roka, fans are curious to know when Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj will get married. Rana's father Suresh Daggubati told Hyderabad Times, "There's still time for all that and we are yet to decide the engagement and wedding dates. Yes, we are looking at a winter wedding, but in the wake of the ongoing corona crisis, there is still a lot that needs to fall in place. Once everything is finalised, we will make a formal announcement soon."

Now all we can do is wait for the official announcement!