Rana Daggubati Questioned Over His Struggle Story By A Troll; His Reply Is Unmissable

Rana Daggubati, who is known for his acting skills and charming look in Tollywood as well as Bollywood, recently had a war with a troll on social media.

In an interaction with an English newspaper, Rana revealed that he failed in the 10th standard but that didn't discourage him from following his dreams. But on the other hand, this statement didn't go well with a troll as he wrote a tweet stating that Rana's family owns a big production house and studio.

On this statement, Rana gave a befitting reply to the hater. In reply to troll, Rana wrote, " Not really bro....that's of no use if you don't learn the craft...India had many studios run to ground with dying storytelling skills. (sic)"

"Follow ur Dreams even if the world tells you. You're a failure!! (sic)"

Replying to Rana's tweet, the troll wrote, "Even if you learn the craft it's impossible for an outsider to break in. Just acknowledge your privilege and go. (sic)"

Taking a jibe at Rana's tweet, the troll further wrote, "I hope the punctuation in your reply is a typo. (sic)"

Well, Rana has a point here. Unlike other star kids, Rana made his mark in the industry with his variety of roles. Despite having the support of Suresh Productions in Tollywood, Rana Daggubati has had his own struggles to survive in the industry.

Hence, people can exempt the Baahubali actor from the list of privileged star kids. Meanwhile, Rana will next be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, this film will be shot simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The film also stars Zoya Hussain, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vishnu Vishal and Pulkit Samrat in pivotal roles. It's scheduled to be released on April 2, 2020.

