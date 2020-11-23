Rana Daggubati Reveals About His Shocking Health Condition In Samantha Akkineni’s Sam Jam

The highly awaited promo of Samantha Akkineni's talk show Sam Jam is out. After Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati and director Nag Ashwin are the guests on the show's second episode. In the latest promo released by the makers, Rana can be seen leaving the studio audience and the diva teary-eyed as he reveals about his earlier health condition.

When Samantha Akkineni quizzed about the critical information received by the team about his health condition, Rana explained that he had Blood Pressure since his birth. He was heard saying, "When life is on a fast-forward mode, there is suddenly a pause button. I had BP since my birth and doctors told me that I also have serious problems like calcification around the heart and failed kidneys. It would have been a 70% chance of a stroke or hemorrhage and a 30% chance of death."

Samantha, who is also a good friend of Rana in real life revealed that she has seen him battling in front of her eyes which is why he is a superhero for her. She said, "People were crumbling around you, but you were like this rock. I have seen that in front of my eyes, that's why he is a superhero to me."

Let us tell you that earlier in 2019-2020, the actor's lean appearance was highly trolled by a section of netizens. A few also expressed their shock with many querying about his health condition. There were also rumours and even reports that Rana Daggubati is suffering from a serious kidney ailment, but later, the actor through his social media handle quashed the speculations, calling them baseless and untrue.

Coming back to Sam Jam, Samantha Akkineni will also be discussing Rana's wedding with Miheeka Bajaj in the episode. The duo will be interacting with Miheeka via video conferencing to talk about their love story.

Sam Jam with Rana Daggubati and Nag Ashwin will premiere on November 27 on the Aha platform.

