Rana Daggubati’s Hyderabad House Pics: Here’s Where The Baahubali Star Will Welcome Miheeka Bajaj

Rana Daggubati is all set to get married to his fiancée Miheeka Bajaj this year. Reports suggest that the Baahubali actor will tie the knot with his ladylove on August 8, 2020, but the official confirmation about the same is yet to come.

When it comes to the wedding, one thing that the Indian families always think about is the bride's new house. Rana Daggubati will welcome his ladylove Miheeka Bajaj in a lavish bungalow, situated in Film Nagar of Hyderabad. Let's have a look at the house where Rana and Miheeka will live after marriage:

{photo-feature}

Also Read : Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj's Wedding Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic!

Also Read : Rana Daggubati Says He Had Filmy Moment When Asked About Kissing Fiancée Miheeka After Roka Ceremony