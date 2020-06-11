    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rana Daggubati’s Hyderabad House Pics: Here’s Where The Baahubali Star Will Welcome Miheeka Bajaj

      By
      |

      Rana Daggubati is all set to get married to his fiancée Miheeka Bajaj this year. Reports suggest that the Baahubali actor will tie the knot with his ladylove on August 8, 2020, but the official confirmation about the same is yet to come.

      Rana Daggubatis house

      When it comes to the wedding, one thing that the Indian families always think about is the bride's new house. Rana Daggubati will welcome his ladylove Miheeka Bajaj in a lavish bungalow, situated in Film Nagar of Hyderabad. Let's have a look at the house where Rana and Miheeka will live after marriage:

      {photo-feature}

      Also Read : Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj's Wedding Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic!

      Also Read : Rana Daggubati Says He Had Filmy Moment When Asked About Kissing Fiancée Miheeka After Roka Ceremony

      Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 13:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 11, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X