Rana Daggubati To Get Engaged To GF Miheeka Bajaj Today In Hyderabad; Details Inside

Rana Daggubati is all set to get engaged to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj on May 20 (Wednesday) in Hyderabad. A report published in a leading web portal states that the Baahubali actor's engagement will take place today.

Rana Daggubati's father, Suresh Babu confirmed to the portal that his son's wedding will take place in December. Due to the lockdown, the family arranged an engagement ceremony today in Hyderabad. The ceremony will take place at Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad at 4 pm. The ring ceremony will be attended by Rana and Miheeka's families.

The actor confirmed his relationship status on May 12, by posting a cosy picture with Miheeka Bajaj on Instagram. Rana Daggubati captioned the snap as, "And she said Yes ❤️#MiheekaBajaj"

Rana Daggubati's girlfriend Miheeka doesn't belong to the film industry. She is an entrepreneur, who founded the event management company, Drop Design Studio. She studied Interior Designing in London's Chelsea University. Rana's lady love is also a close friend of Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor.

After this announcement, fans can't wait to see Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's engagement photos.

