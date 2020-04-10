Rana Daggubati To Star In An Action Entertainer Next?

Currently, Rana Daggubati is awaiting the release of his action-drama, Aranya. Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the movie will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi simultaneously. Apart from Rana, the film also features Vishnu Vishal, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles. Originally, Aranya was supposed to hit the theatres on April 2. But now, the movie has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

While the makers are yet to lock a new release date for the Rana-starrer, we hear the handsome actor has reportedly said yes to an action entertainer. While interacting with his fans on social media last night, the 35-year-old revealed that the details regarding this new project will be out as soon as the lockdown period is over.

Rana spilled the beans when one of his fans said that he would love to see him in a full-fledged action movie. To this, the Baahubali hero quickly replied, "Very very soon. Will tell you when lockdown ends and current projects are done. #aranya will also have some awesome action I promise." Well, in that case, we definitely can't wait to see what's in store for us and we also can't wait to see Aranya on the big screen.

Considering the fact that Rana hasn't done a full-blown action film for a while now, we are sure it would be a visual delight to see him in that genre once again. As for his upcoming release Aranya, the movie is reportedly based on the subject of human encroachment into an Elephant area near Kaziranga National Park, Assam.

