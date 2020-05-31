It's Official! Rana Daggubati To Tie The Knot With Miheeka Bajaj On August 8

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj officially confirmed their relationship in a sweet post on social media. This was closely followed by the Baahubali Star, surprising one and all by getting engaged to entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj in an intimate (Roka) ceremony this month.

And now, the actor’s father and producer Suresh Babu has confirmed that the couple will tie the knot on August 8 according to the government’s guidelines.

Suresh told Deccan Chronicle that the wedding ceremony will take place in the presence of both their families. He went on to add that they will be following all the guidelines laid down by the government in order to control the spread of COVID-19. However, the celebrated producer refrained from divulging any more details about the couple’s nuptials.

For the unversed, Rana’s fiancé Miheeka is the founder of an event management company, Dew Drop Design Studio. She has earlier worked as an intern designer in Mumbai and turned into a writer at Design Pataki.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati will next be seen in Virata Parvam opposite Sai Pallavi. Directed by D Suresh Babu and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the film also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in pivotal roles. He is also a part of multilingual Haathi Mere Saathi whose release has been delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

ALSO READ: Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Roka Ceremony: Chay-Sam In Family Pic; Fan Asks 'Where Is Social Distancing?

ALSO READ: Rana Daggubati Announces Engagement With GF Miheeka Bajaj; Netizens Start Celebration