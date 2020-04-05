    For Quick Alerts
      Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: Here's Why The Actress Is The Next Big Thing In Telugu Cinema!

      Rashmika Mandanna, one of the most sought-after leading ladies of the contemporary Telugu cinema, is celebrating her 24th birthday today. Rashmika is currently on a high with the back to back box office successes of her last two Telugu outings, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma.

      The talented actress has already carved a great fanbase for herself among the Telugu movie audiences, with her super cute looks and amazing performances. Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in the upcoming Allu Arjun starrer directed by Sukumar, which has been tentatively titled AA20.

      Here are the factors that make Rashmika Mandanna the next big thing of the Telugu cinema. Have a look...

      She Can Act!

      She Can Act!

      Rashmika Mandanna is truly a gifted actor, who has great potential. The actress has never tried to fit into the age-old heroine mould of the Telugu cinema and has her own style when it comes to portraying a character. We are totally confident that Rashmika can do wonders on the silver screen if she chooses the right characters and projects.

      The Comic Timing!

      The Comic Timing!

      Unlike most of her contemporaries, Rashmika Mandanna has an amazing comic timing which makes it easier for her to essay humorous roles. She had proved the same recently, with her performance in Sarileru Neekevvaru. With a bit more polishing, she can definitely excel in this aspect.

      The Dancing Skills!

      The Dancing Skills!

      The gorgeous actress has already proved that she can dance, with her recent films. Especially in Sarileru Neekevvaru, the actress totally burned the screens with her graceful moves. This is one of those factors that make her a perfect pair for most of the young actors of the contemporary Telugu cinema.

      The Perfect Girl Next Door!

      The Perfect Girl Next Door!

      Rashmika Mandanna has all the perfect girl-next-door qualities that make her easily relatable for the Telugu cinema audiences. Despite being a non-Telugu-speaking heroine, the actress has successfully established herself as a relatable face in Telugu cinema, which will definitely help her in building a successful career in the industry.

