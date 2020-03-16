Rashmika Mandanna Goes Missing! Fans Trend #ComeBackRashmika

South actress Rashmika Mandanna has recently gone missing and fans are now worrying where the Bheeshma actress is. Well, hold on guys! Before you reach to any conclusion, we meant Rashmika Mandanna is missing from Twitter.

Rashmika, who has always been active on social media, has not been posting anything on the internet for a few days. The reason behind the actress' unavailability on social media is quite shocking. Apparently, Rashmika Mandanna forgot her Twitter handle's password. But on the other hand, fans have been expressing how much they miss her on social media.

Rashmika Mandanna's fans have also been trending the hashtags like #ComeBackRashmika and #MissYouRashmika on Twitter. A fan wrote, "Twitter is not the same with out You Disappointed but relieved face.....Miss You A Lot ...Missing You Notifications...Missing Your Tweets."(sic)

Rashmika Mandanna has always been posting her cute and bubbly pictures usually keeps her fans updated on social media. Hence, it's quite natural for fans to miss her.

With regards to work, Rashmika will next be seen in Allu Arjun-starrer AA20, helmed by Sukumar. She is also a part of Kannada film, Pogaru and Tamil film, Sultan.