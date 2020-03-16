    For Quick Alerts
      Rashmika Mandanna Goes Missing! Fans Trend #ComeBackRashmika

      By
      |

      South actress Rashmika Mandanna has recently gone missing and fans are now worrying where the Bheeshma actress is. Well, hold on guys! Before you reach to any conclusion, we meant Rashmika Mandanna is missing from Twitter.

      Rashmika, who has always been active on social media, has not been posting anything on the internet for a few days. The reason behind the actress' unavailability on social media is quite shocking. Apparently, Rashmika Mandanna forgot her Twitter handle's password. But on the other hand, fans have been expressing how much they miss her on social media.

      Rashmika Mandanna

      Rashmika Mandanna's fans have also been trending the hashtags like #ComeBackRashmika and #MissYouRashmika on Twitter. A fan wrote, "Twitter is not the same with out You Disappointed but relieved face.....Miss You A Lot ...Missing You Notifications...Missing Your Tweets."(sic)

      One fan got emotional for Rashmika and wrote, "Pls come back @iamRashmika We are missing you a lot....#missingyoursmile#missigyourSelfie#ComeBackRashmika" (sic)

      Another user wrote, "Twitter is not the same without You Miss You A lot. Missing You Notifications.....Missing Your Tweets.....Missing Your selfies Baby plz be active in Twitter @iamRashmika ✨?#comebackrashmika #MissYourashmika" (sic)

      "#ComeBackRashmika @iamRashmika mam please come back... Ur hardwork is Ur success definitely..Grinning face with smiling eyes All the best for the whole team of #AA20... All the best to u aslo mam... @iamRashmika #dontgofar These cute expressions Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes always talk something with meSmiling face with open mouth and cold sweatGrinning face with smiling eyes @iamRashmika," (sic), another Twitter user added.

      Rashmika Mandanna has always been posting her cute and bubbly pictures usually keeps her fans updated on social media. Hence, it's quite natural for fans to miss her.

      With regards to work, Rashmika will next be seen in Allu Arjun-starrer AA20, helmed by Sukumar. She is also a part of Kannada film, Pogaru and Tamil film, Sultan.

      Read more about: rashmika mandanna bheeshma
      Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 15:36 [IST]
