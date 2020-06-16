    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Rashmika Mandanna Pens A Heartfelt Post On Her Father: Says, ‘Through It All, He Has Been A Pillar’

      Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the sought-after actresses in the T-town. She didn't take much time to get into the audiences' heart with her charm and acting tactics. And now, the actress has managed to bowl over everyone on the internet with a beautiful note on her bond with her father.

      The Sarileru Neekevvaru star who is currently spending time at home with her family shared a picture of with her father, chilling in the garden at her residence and wrote,” Dads.... ah, what can I tell .. When I was a baby he’d always be away with business and then came a time where I was in hostel most of my life after that came UG and PG where I was away studying.. and I got into films... now I am his business partner.. but through it all, he has been a pillar. We don’t share too much we share just enough to know that we love each other and he knows I will always be his pillar and he will be mine.” (sic)

      She went on to add, “Why I am saying this, is because I know a lot of you there feel that there is some distance with the fathers and us. But the thing is, if you could see what is there in their minds .. you’ll always be the biggest pillar in you papa bears’ lives. They are away working their heads off – For us They are mostly strict about some of our choices - Because they want the best for us They don’t show out their emotions very often - Cz somehow the society has always told men that only the weak show their emotions out.”

      The post ended with Rashmika asking her fans and followers to quiz her about who she loves more and what her answer might be. “Can they love their children equally as the mums? YES! It took me years to understand my father's way of showing emotions. If you ask me who I love more? Mum or dad? What do you think my answer is?,” she said. Check out the post below:

      A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) on Jun 15, 2020 at 9:53am PDT

