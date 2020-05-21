Rashmika Mandanna Pens An Inspiring Note About Dealing With Insecurities Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the sought-after actresses in the T-town. She didn't take much time to get into the audiences' heart with her charm and acting tactics. And now, the actress has managed to bowl over everyone on the internet with an inspiring note about self-worth and dealing with insecurities amid COVID-19 lockdown. The Sarileru Neekevvaru star’s candidness and timely advice has struck a chord with fans, who have showered the Instagram post with likes and comments.

Rashmika wrote, “Insecurities! Uncertain or anxious about oneself; not confident - says Google. I say it’s being human. We are insecure about either ourselves or others and sometimes over some bizarre things which don’t even make sense after a point! We ask our friends - Bro am I putting on weight? Am I too skinny? Is my skin too dry? Too oily? Too rough? And if someone asks what happened to your face? Gonnnnnneeeeeee! For the next 10 days, we’re under our blankets. I just wonder if it’s worth giving so much of our time to think about these little things called insecurities?”

She went on to add, “To be frank, during this lockdown I felt soo insecure - about my work, my heart, my physique, my mental health. Literally everything! But I figured we don't have control over everything! So let’s try and stay in control of things we can control and be the best version of ourselves. All I am trying to say is, turn your insecurities into your strengths. It’s ok if someone says you’re too dark or too thin or that your eyes are too big. All you have to do is believe in yourself and hustle until the end. Insecurities are inevitable, they come and go by. Know your worth♥ That's all for today 🙌” (sic). Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, the South diva will next be seen in Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the highly anticipated action-thriller is expected to get a pan-India release. She is also a part of the Kannada movie Pogaru starring Dhruva Sarja.

