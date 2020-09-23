Rashmika Mandanna Reveals She Is A Huge BTS Fan! Read To Know Her Favourite Song And Member

Karnataka's crush Rashmika Mandanna is indeed one of the most charming actresses of the town currently. The south diva who usually takes time from her busy schedule to interact with fans recently took to her Twitter handle to have fun chat with them.

Though several questions regarding her personal life and upcoming projects were asked, what engrossed netizens the most was her big revelation to a question about BTS.

Apparently, a fan asked, "Are you a BTS fan? What do you like about BTS? Which is your favourite song and who is your favourite member of the band?" With a wide smile, Rashmika replied, "Yes, a big one. I think I like their duality like how they are kids off the stage but transform into some other people altogether on the stage. I love that about them. It shows how professional they are and it is just amazing."

To the query about her favourite song and BTS member she responded, "I have a couple of them. I like 'Dynamite', of course. I like 'Boy With Luv' and also 'On'. The choreography of 'On' is mental. I love their dance in that. I basically love BTS. Each one of them has such a strong personality of their own so it is kind of hard to say." Well, we are sure the BTS army is elated knowing that Rashmika Mandanna is a huge fangirl of the band.

For the uninitiated, BTS is a popular K-pop band which includes seven members- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Rap Monster, V and Jungkook. Launched in 2013 by the Big Hit Entertainment company, the boy band rose to stardom with their albums that garnered tremendous response across the world, which is why they are known as the global music sensation. Their popular tracks include 'Blood, Sweat and Tears', 'I Need U', 'Save Me', 'Spring Day' and 'DNA' among the innumerable ones.

Coming back to Rashmika Mandanna, she will next be seen in Sukumar's Pushpa alongside Allu Arjun. She is also a part of Kannada film Pogaru and Tamil film Sultan, which have lead actors Dhruva Sarja and Karthi respectively.

