Rashmika Mandanna’s THIS Childhood Memory Will Remind You Of Your Childhood; Find Out Why

The Mango Memory!

We cannot deny the fact that nothing has affected our craving towards mangoes, and when we say nothing, it includes COVID-19 lockdown too. Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently at home, during a chit-chat video season with fans, revealed her childhood secret which will remind you of all the ‘Aam seasons' you ever had! The Geetha Govindam actress revealed how she had once climbed a mango tree from a neighbourhood during her childhood. She also reminisced how she was badly chased for stealing mangoes from the trees. She was replying to a fan who asked her to share a totally different memory, which they were not aware of. Rashmika said, "Once my friends and I were going for the tuition classes and on the way, we saw a mango tree. I climbed the tree, got caught, and that house owner aunty came out running with a stick. She chased and scolded us."

What’s Rashmika Doing Amid Lockdown?

During the Twitter chat with fans, Rashmika said that she has been binging on her favourite movies and TV shows amid the lockdown, which has now been extended until May 31, 2020. She jovially said that she has been cooking a lot and can take orders for baking cakes. However, she confessed that she has not been into reading even though she has a lot of time for it.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Upcoming Projects!

The South diva will next be seen in Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, the highly anticipated action-thriller is expected to get a pan-India release. She is also a part of Kannada movie Pogaru starring Dhruva Sarja. The film has created a buzz in the film industry, thanks to its unconventional theme.